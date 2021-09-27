Memorials popping up in SLC to commemorate Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As the Utah community mourns the death of football player, Aaron Lowe, tokens of tribute have popped on the U of U campus.

As news of Lowe’s death sent shockwaves across the local community and nationwide, memorials can be seen around the university.

Tons of flowers, personal notes, and balloons with the number “22” — Lowe’s jersey number — in the signature Utes red color can be seen on the University of Utah campus today.

ABC4 reporter Jordan Burrows captured a picture of another memorial. It features a chalk art drawing of Lowe’s jersey number paired with a handwritten sign saying, “Rest in love A lowe, forever in our heart.”

More flowers have been placed at a memorial for Aaron Lowe #ALowe@abc4utah pic.twitter.com/n1aiswmz9c — Jordan Burrows (@jordan_burrows) September 27, 2021

The memorials hold a heavyweight when just nine months earlier, Utes running back Ty Jordan, one of Lowe’s best friends and teammates, was killed in an accidental shooting.

When news of Jordan’s death was announced, similar memorials popped up around Utah to commemorate the young life lost.

In April 2021, the Utes announced a newly-designed helmet to honor Jordan. The helmets feature a heart logo with the letters ‘LLTJ’ – Long Live Ty Jordan – inside.

The University of Utah’s field and grounds crew painted a heart with a 22 – Jordan’s jersey number – on the grass in front of the football team’s facility. Fans and friends began a memorial for Jordan right outside of the facility after learning of his death.

Thank you to our amazing field and grounds crew for painting this 22 on the grass in front of our facility. The love everyone has shown during this time has certainly been felt. #LLTJ pic.twitter.com/iLI4xftUWe — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 30, 2020

Lowe and Jordan’s connection remains a strong, yet tragic story. To honor Jordan, U of U established the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship back in January 2021. Lowe was the first recipient of the award honoring the life of his old friend.

Utah Football Tweeted out: “#LLAL #LLTJ” referencing “Long Live Aaron Lowe” and ‘Long Live Ty Jordan.”

Salt Lake City Police are still investigating Lowe’s death as a homicide and are actively seeking witnesses to aid in the search. If you know anything about the incident, please contact the police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-176828.