Memorial vigil Sunday to honor Utah Marine killed in Kabul

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A memorial vigil will be held for Staff Sargeant Taylor Hoover, a Utah Marine who was killed in the attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The vigil will take place on the south steps of the Utah State Capitol Building on Sunday, August 29 at 8:30 p.m.

Sgt. Hoover was one of 13 U.S. military members who were killed in a Kabul airport attack that left dozens of Afghans and U.S. service members dead on Thursday.

Sgt. Hoover’s family will be in attendance along with members of government including Gov. Cox, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Mitt Romney, Rep. John Curtis, Rep. Blake Moore, Rep. Burgess Owens, Rep. Chris Stewart, Senate President J. Stuart Adams, Attorney General Sean Reyes, and more.

The memorial vigil will include remarks honoring and remembering Sgt. Hoover along with a military honor guard presenting colors and performing.

Senator Mitt Romney responded to the news on Twitter saying,

“One of Utah’s own laid down his life to protect Americans and Afghans alike. Ann and I send our deepest condolences to Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover’s loved ones. We are in debt to him and his family for their sacrifice.“

Gov. Cox gave his condolences to Sgt. Hoover’s family saying,

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who served valiantly as a Marine and died serving his fellow countrymen, as well as America’s allies in Afghanistan.”

Senator Mike Lee provided condolences to Sgt. Hoover’s loved ones saying,

“Burying a child is a grief no parent should bear. Sharon and I mourn with the Hoover family and with all who loved Staff Sargeant Taylor Hoover, a Marine from Utah who gave the last full measure of devotion in Afghanistan. He died completing a mission to save his countrymen and civilians from evil and oppression. He lived the Marine Corps. motto by living and dying always faithful. And now, he, like the good Marines who have gone before him, can truly see that “on heaven’s scene, you will find the streets are guarded by United States Marines.””