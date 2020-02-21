Memorial services announced for Herriman K9 Hondo

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The memorial services for Herriman Police K9 Hondo, who was killed in the line of duty last week, have been announced.

K9 Hondo, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, was assisting with the United States Marshal Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team on February 13, to locate a parole fugitive and suspect in a homicide in North Ogden.

When the suspect was found, officers had Hondo try to stop him. When the suspect pulled out a gun, officers fired their weapons. Both the suspect and Hondo died as a result of being shot.

Salt Lake City Police Department is still investigating if the Belgian Malinois was shot by friendly fire or the suspect, according to Herriman Police Lt. Cody Stromberg.

Services for Hondo are planned for Saturday, February 29 at 11 a.m. at Herriman High School located at 11917 S. Mustang Trail Way. Following the service, there will be a police procession through Herriman City to honor Hondo.

The public is invited to attend the services. Those attending are asked NOT to bring pets or other animals. Only police service dogs will be allowed to participate in the services.

