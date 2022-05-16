DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Since 1960, four Davis County law enforcement officers have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Trooper George Dee Rees – Utah Highway Patrol – Killed July 2nd, 1960

Deputy Don Perry Jensen – Davis County Sheriff’s Office – Killed May 14, 1971

Lt. Thomas Sumner Rettberg – Utah Highway Patrol – Killed on February 11, 2000

Officer Charles B. Skinner – North Salt Lake Police Department – Killed November 8th, 2008

On Monday, these officers were honored during a memorial ceremony held at the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy: Davis County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Davis County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Davis County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Davis County Sheriff’s Office

“Protecting and serving the community in the role as a police officer is a selfless act,” said Sheriff Kelly V.

Sparks. “We’re reminded these brave men have made the ultimate sacrifice, leaving behind family

members they cared deeply for. We look forward to hosting these beloved family members and honoring

the fallen.”