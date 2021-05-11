Memorial Day will be busy for travelers, says AAA Utah

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. The number of people flying in the United States has eclipsed the year-ago level for the first time in the pandemic period, although travel remains deeply depressed from 2019. The Transportation Security Administration said 1.34 million people passed through U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday, March 14 topping the 1.26 million people that TSA screened on the comparable Sunday a year ago. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – AAA Utah is expecting this Memorial Day holiday to be a major bounce-back weekend for American travelers.

According to a press release, AAA Utah is anticipating more than 37 million to travel at least 50 miles for Memorial Day. That would be an increase of 60% from 2020 when only 23 million took a trip for the break, the lowest Memorial Day on record since 2000.

“If you choose to travel this Memorial Day, know what to expect at your destination and take measures to protect yourself and others as the pandemic continues,” says Aldo Vazquez, spokesperson for AAA Utah in the press release.

AAA is reminding travelers to continue to take precautions even as the pandemic appears to be waning.

Here are the organization’s suggestions:

Updated guidance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk to themselves with precautions. For travelers who are not vaccinated, the CDC recommends practicing physical distancing, wearing a mask, hand washing, and getting tested before and after travel.

AAU Utah is also projecting that Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas will be among the top destinations for Memorial Day fun-seekers.