Memorial Day, Utah's busiest, outdoorsiest four-day weekend
Utah (ABC4 News) – Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and Utahn's are dusting off the grills and hitting the road for a weekend away.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday honoring people who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is usually held on the last Monday of May and has evolved over the years into a weekend of family gatherings and outdoor extravaganzas.
Utah is known for its recreational attractions. Locals and visitors love the states beautiful National Parks, hiking and camping locations.
Two of Utah's largest Memorial Day weekend destinations, Arches and Canyonlands are gearing up for the thousands of travelers headed their way.
Memorial Day weekend is the busiest of the year for Utah's first National park, Zions. National Parks Travelers says 86,000 visitors attended the park over a four-day weekend in 2018.
Utahn's and out-of-state travelers are also headed to St. George for a long relaxing weekend full of golf and boating.
Whether you're heading out or staying in we want to know where Utahn's are going, what they're doing and why.
The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead, follow the speed limit and be cautious behind the wheel.
Traffic is expected to be busy with minor and major delays around the state.
Check out our Facebook page here to see where your neighbors are headed for the long weekend.
What others are clicking on:
Idaho State Police asking for help locating man who shot and killed person in Utah
Man arrest after SWAT situation in connection with recent carjacking
Missing Goshen man found dead near Elberta
More Local News Stories
-
Brighton, Weber win state soccer championships
SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - The Brighton and Weber High soccer teams back on top.
The Bengals won the 5A state soccer title, beating Olympus in overtime, 3-2.
Braxton Jones scored the game-winner on a header in the 89th minute off a corner kick from Alex Fankhauser, just seconds before going to penalty kicks.Read the Full Article
-
Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah
"In this house, we produce young plants and seedlings. Let's look at the hemp plants here," said Gold.
Pineae runs a high tech operation with attention to detail, especially in light management.
"That's what the great agriculture universities do in this great country - optimize yield and quality," said Bugbee.Read the Full Article
-
Tabiona coach says town has been tainted by allegations of racism
TABIONA, Utah (ABC4 News) - The head coach of Tabiona High School says the town has been tainted by allegations of racial slurs.
"The people in Tabiona are good people. They're not racist," said Lee Gines, Head Coach of the Boys' Basketball team at Tabiona.
For the first time, ABC4 News is speaking with Gines since Tabiona fans have been accused of racism and unsportsmanlike conduct.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss