Memorial Day, Utah's busiest, outdoorsiest four-day weekend

Posted: May 23, 2019 / 12:52 PM MDT / Updated: May 23, 2019 / 12:56 PM MDT

Utah (ABC4 News) – Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and Utahn's are dusting off the grills and hitting the road for a weekend away.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday honoring people who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is usually held on the last Monday of May and has evolved over the years into a weekend of family gatherings and outdoor extravaganzas.

Utah is known for its recreational attractions. Locals and visitors love the states beautiful National Parks, hiking and camping locations.

Two of Utah's largest Memorial Day weekend destinations, Arches and Canyonlands are gearing up for the thousands of travelers headed their way.

Memorial Day weekend is the busiest of the year for Utah's first National park, Zions. National Parks Travelers says 86,000 visitors attended the park over a four-day weekend in 2018.

Utahn's and out-of-state travelers are also headed to St. George for a long relaxing weekend full of golf and boating.

Whether you're heading out or staying in we want to know where Utahn's are going, what they're doing and why.

The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead, follow the speed limit and be cautious behind the wheel.

Traffic is expected to be busy with minor and major delays around the state.

