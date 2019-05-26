Local News

Memorial Day travelers' favorite places to eat along I-15

By:
Posted: May 24, 2019 / 01:54 PM MDT / Updated: May 25, 2019 / 07:20 PM MDT

Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday is the busiest travel day of the year and many Utahn's are headed out to destinations along I-15. ABC4 wanted to know the best places to stop and eat along the way are.

Here is a list compiled of ABC4 view suggestions:

  1. The One Man Band diner in Nephi is a traveler's favorite. People say their breakfast food and 50's vibe keeps them coming back every year.
  2. Iceberg Drive-In in St. George is a "must stop" for people headed to St. George for a relaxing weekend pool-side.
  3. Cluff's Carhop Café in Fillmore seems to be a crowd favorite. ABC4 views say everything is homemade. 
  4. If you like "down-home" cooking, Black Bear Diner in St. George should be on your "Must Try" list. Large portions and breakfast is served all day, what more could you want? 
  5. Who doesn't love tacos? Beaver Taco, right off I-15, is family owned with authentic food. We've been told to try the "mini tacos"

See our Facebook post here and add your favorites. 

 

What others are clicking on:

Service dog mauled to death by gator outside Florida dog park

Tabiona coach says town has been tainted by allegations of racism

Max takes a bow: Law enforcer ends career

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Inside Utah Politics watchdog group

    Inside Utah Politics watchdog group

  • Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

    Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

  • Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man

    Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man

  • RAW VIDEO: Vehicle fully-engulfed following crash on I-215 in West Valley City

    RAW VIDEO: Vehicle fully-engulfed following crash on I-215 in West Valley City

  • RSL beats Atlanta on last-second shot by Savarino

    RSL beats Atlanta on last-second shot by Savarino

  • Our newest American neighbors

    Our newest American neighbors

  • Pedophiles hunting kids through apps

    Pedophiles hunting kids through apps

  • New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases

    New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases

  • I-84 murder suspect arrested

    I-84 murder suspect arrested

  • Cottonwood rallies to win 5A baseball title, 6-5

    Cottonwood rallies to win 5A baseball title, 6-5

  • Pleasant Grove walks off against Lone Peak, 5-4

    Pleasant Grove walks off against Lone Peak, 5-4

  • How long will cookout leftovers last?

    How long will cookout leftovers last?

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Big Race - INDY /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss