Memorial Day travelers' favorite places to eat along I-15
Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday is the busiest travel day of the year and many Utahn's are headed out to destinations along I-15. ABC4 wanted to know the best places to stop and eat along the way are.
Here is a list compiled of ABC4 view suggestions:
- The One Man Band diner in Nephi is a traveler's favorite. People say their breakfast food and 50's vibe keeps them coming back every year.
- Iceberg Drive-In in St. George is a "must stop" for people headed to St. George for a relaxing weekend pool-side.
- Cluff's Carhop Café in Fillmore seems to be a crowd favorite. ABC4 views say everything is homemade.
- If you like "down-home" cooking, Black Bear Diner in St. George should be on your "Must Try" list. Large portions and breakfast is served all day, what more could you want?
- Who doesn't love tacos? Beaver Taco, right off I-15, is family owned with authentic food. We've been told to try the "mini tacos"
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Young homebuyers scramble as prices rise faster than incomes
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For millennials looking to buy their first home, the hunt feels like a race against the clock.
In the seven years since the housing crash ended, home values in more than three-quarters of U.S. metro areas have climbed faster than incomes, according to an Associated Press analysis of real estate industry data provided by CoreLogic.
That gap is driving some first-timers out of the most expensive cities as well as pressuring them to buy something before they are completely priced out of the market.
