Memorial Day travelers' favorite places to eat along I-15

Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday is the busiest travel day of the year and many Utahn's are headed out to destinations along I-15. ABC4 wanted to know the best places to stop and eat along the way are.

Here is a list compiled of ABC4 view suggestions:

The One Man Band diner in Nephi is a traveler's favorite. People say their breakfast food and 50's vibe keeps them coming back every year. Iceberg Drive-In in St. George is a "must stop" for people headed to St. George for a relaxing weekend pool-side. Cluff's Carhop Café in Fillmore seems to be a crowd favorite. ABC4 views say everything is homemade. via GIPHY If you like "down-home" cooking, Black Bear Diner in St. George should be on your "Must Try" list. Large portions and breakfast is served all day, what more could you want? via GIPHY Who doesn't love tacos? Beaver Taco, right off I-15, is family owned with authentic food. We've been told to try the "mini tacos"

