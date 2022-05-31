SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Utah State Capitol on Memorial Day to reflect on the cost of our freedom.

Governor Spencer Cox, Senator Mitt Romney, and other state leaders honored Utahns who served in the military and those who died protecting our country.

Sen Romney reminded everyone attending Monday’s ceremony of the opportunities we have because of the sacrifices of our service members.

Gov. Cox expressed his gratitude for the young people attending Monday’s services, showing hope for the future of our country.