PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – A memorial has been created for a 10-year-old girl who drowned at the Ogden Country Club last Friday.

The “Grace Charlene Grunander Memorial” was started to keep Grace’s memory alive after the young girl drowned while swimming in a pool on June 3.

Grace was a student with the Vocal Motion Youth Company, who announced the girl’s death in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The Vocal Motion Show Choir says the public can go into any America First bank and donate or transfer money online if they have an account. The account number to donate is 9124074 and the last name is Grunander.

A quote from Grace’s parents in the post states:

“Our world is shattered. Our hearts irreparably broken. Our life is forever changed. Our most precious and perfect Grace passed away June 3, 2022. We question if she had a cardiac event while she was swimming in the shallow end of a pool and went face first into the water falling to the bottom where Todd then had to rescue her when he realized she wasn’t playing. We are unclear as to how we carry on without her. Words can’t express our grief and anguish. Thank you for your love, prayers and support. We may not respond but they are felt and appreciated.”

The community has also been invited to make pink friendship bracelets to have at Grace’s viewing, as this is something she loved to do.

Officials have not yet determined Grace’s cause of death.