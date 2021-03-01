Members of Salt Lake City Council honor COVID-19 victims, survivors in ceremony

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Members of the Salt Lake City Council along with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall held a remembrance ceremony for COVID-19 victims and survivors on Monday.

According to Mayor Mendehall’s office, 146 lanterns were lit in honor of the Salt Lake City residents that have died from COVID-19. 1,935 Utah residents to COVID-19 over the past year.

A video of the ceremony can be found on Mayor Mendenhall’s Facebook page.

“We’ve experienced heartbreak and loss in our city and today we reflect on the lives of our neighbors, family members, friends, acquaintances — people who matter and are missed in our community,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “We also recognize our communities of color, which have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, experiencing higher infection rates, less access to medical care and personal protective equipment.”

According to a news release, in February, the Salt Lake City Council adopted a joint resolution, declaring March 1 as COVID-19 victims and Survivors Memorial Day.

“We must take this opportunity to recognize the people in our city who have lost their lives to Covid, and extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Amy Fowler, City Council Chair. “This day also is a reminder of the resilient nature of humanity. We all lean on our friends, family, and community as we persevere toward better days.”

The memorial lanterns were placed on the east side of the City and County Building and will remain there overnight on Monday, officials said.