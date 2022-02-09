Meet MAJ Kristin ‘BEO’ WOLFE: the Utahn soaring over Super Bowl LVI

UTAH (ABC4) – The Super Bowl is an American tradition. It’s a tradition that is usually kicked-off by another tradition American tradition: the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner’ accompanied with a flyover of United States Air Force jets. On Sunday, that flyover will look a little different from years past. The five planes will all be different to honor the 75-year history of the air force. An F-35A Lightning II will be one of the planes, and it will be piloted by Major Kristin “BEO” Wolfe from Hill Air Force Base.

The roar of jet engines can sound like thunder and make the windows of a house shake. For Utahans in Davis and Weber County, it’s a familiar sound that is part of daily life. This, thanks to the proximity of Hill Air Force Base.

For Major Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, it’s the sound of her mobile office. She leads the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team with HAFB. “We take a 10-person team on the road to about 20 airshows (annually).” MAJ Wolfe added. “Our job is to take the airplane around, to show off the airplane, but also to ultimately recruit people to the air force and military and get them excited about aviation.”

According to the U.S. Air Force, demonstration teams from bases across the country perform “close to 1,000 flyovers every year. These events serve to showcase the capabilities of our aircraft while also inspiring patriotism and future generations of aviation enthusiasts. These flyovers are done at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as time-over-target training for our pilots, aircrew and ground control teams.”

On Sunday, MAJ ‘BEO’ Wolfe will be flying for millions of people to see at Super Bowl LVI. “This is nothing for us,” she told ABC4 through a chuckle. “So, it’ll be a quick, couple-minute flight, hopefully. Then hopefully it will look good versus a whole air show weekend.”

She will be one of five pilots to kick off Sunday’s big game. The planes are all different. “A five-ship formation, with different aircraft, with different lengths and widths — and all that kind of stuff — making the spacing and the actual symmetry can be pretty difficult,” Wolfe stated.

Like the planes, the pilots all come from different parts of the country. However, MAJ Wolfe told ABC4 that they have all flown with one another at other demonstrations. “We’ve just never flown this exact formation with five airplanes, so hopefully we’ll nail it with the first two practices,” she said. “And we have a couple days there too. If it’s not going well, we’ll make it, you know, we’ll keep doing it until we get it right.”

Wolfe explained that the flyover is a task that is much easier than the dangerous maneuvers she usually does at air shows. Nonetheless, it will come with unique challenges. She added: “Working through L.A.’s air space is going to be a big challenge, you know, because L.A.X. Is right next door to SoFi Stadium.”

To top it off, the performance must be perfectly synced with the national anthem. MAJ Wolfe said she won’t be leading the flyover, so luckily, she won’t have to worry about tracking the timing. While this increases the difficulty of the flyover, with five pilots who all have years of experience and a couple days to practice, MAJ “BEO” Wolfe isn’t worried. “I think it’s going to be a pretty simple flyover.”

Watching MAJ Wolfe kick-off Sunday’s game will no doubt be exciting for many and for those who want to see all that HAFB pilots are capable of doing, there is good news. According to the base: “On June 25 and 26, Hill Air Force Base, with the support of the community will host the “2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air & Space Show.” The show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron.” For more information, click here.