Medical marijuana dispensary opens in North Logan

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A medical marijuana dispensary opened Wednesday in North Logan.

Perfect Earth Modern Apothecary located at 2150 N Main Street Ste. 1 held a “soft opening” of the medical cannabis pharmacy by appointment only due to COVID-19 concerns. You can make a consultation appointment with their pharmacist on their website linked above.

After April 2, the pharmacy will be open to the public with no appointment required Monday from Saturday through 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Patients must first obtain a medical card or a recommendation letter from their physician.

Step by step instructions on how to obtain a card or letter is listed on the Utah Department of Health website: https://medicalcannabis.utah.gov/patients/.

Once you have your recommendation letter you can upload a copy of it through the perfectearthtutah website. From there they say their pharmacists will call and confirm the letters with physicians. Once confirmed you will be contacted.

“We will be holding a large grand opening celebration once the COVID-19 social distancing is no longer required. In the meantime, we are extremely excited to serve patients across Utah within the recommended social distancing parameters. We have taken great care to build and design a world class pharmacy where patients can feel comfortable getting the medicine they need”, stated Mike Standlee, CEO of True North Organics and Perfect Earth Modern Apothecary.