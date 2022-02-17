Medical marijuana advocates address underage misuse of marijuana at Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – More than 150 healthcare professionals, medical marijuana advocates, parents, and students came to the Utah State Capitol on Thursday to talk about the underage misuse of marijuana.

The group addressed legislators on the need to educate youth on recreational marijuana and the dangers of misuse to a developing brain as part of a new campaign called Gray Matters.

The campaign, Gray Matters, offers resources for parents to talk to their kids about marijuana and its effects on a developing brain.