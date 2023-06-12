SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be mailing out personalized notifications after thousands of Medicaid benefit letters were incorrectly grouped and placed in envelopes addressed to different households.

The issue was discovered in early May when the Utah State Mail noticed the mailing error. Utah DHHS said State Mail immediately stopped the mail preparation process and together, the two organizations have worked to correct the issue.

In a statement released last week, DHHS said it has worked to identify members who were affected by the mailing error and created individualized letters that include a description of the problem, a list of data included in the letters, ways to monitor their healthcare accounts, and contact information for questions and concerns.

An estimated 5,800 Medicaid members were affected by the mailing error, which DHHS said was less than 1% of all Medicaid users in Utah. Of those, nearly 200 of the members had their Medicare health insurance claim number, which may have been their Social Security number, listed in the letter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DHHS said last week that it would take the letters that will be sent out over the next two weeks. Many affected members may have already received a notification or can expect to receive a notification in the mail soon. DHHS said it will be offering an opportunity to enroll for free in a credit monitoring service for those affected by a potential Social Security leak.

“DHHS is committed to quality and transparency,” said DHHS in a press release. “The protection of patient information is critical to DHHS and Medicaid has worked with Client Network Services (CNSI), a business associate, to correct this error in the system. DHHS and CNSI have worked together to increase system testing and enhance quality protocols.”

While the breach in information was not the result of external hackers, DHHS said it will still be reporting it to the Office for Civil Rights within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as it meets the federal requirements for a reportable data breach.

Medicaid members who have questions about the notification they receive about the mailing error can call a DHHS health program representative at 1-866-608-9422.