This is a developing story. Information is expected to change as more details become available. ABC4.com expects to update the story below.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Several schools throughout Utah were reportedly affected by a bomb threat on Friday morning that school officials are saying was distributed in an attempt to disrupt the school system.

The Weber School District emailed parents on Friday morning, Dec. 15 telling parents that law enforcement warned the district of a bomb threat hoax circulating schools in Idaho and Wyoming the day before.

“This morning, the same hoax started hitting schools throughout Utah. In fact, we’ve already received the hoax here at some of our schools,” The WSD Superintendency said. “In working with law enforcement, we are certain this is a hoax meant to try and disrupt the school system. We are working closely with law enforcement but we are confident there is no danger to our schools.”

The Department of Public Safety said it was aware of the bomb threats and said it had determined all threats to be hoaxes as of their latest assessment. DPS is working with local law enforcement agencies to investigate the threats saying its top priority is the safety and security of the students, schools, and staff.

“We want to reassure parents, students, and educators that appropriate measures are being taken to address these threats,” DPS said in a statement. “We appreciate the understanding of the public as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of our schools and communities.”

WSD officials said parents are likely to see additional officers at schools around the county this morning but the district is trying to limit the disruption the hoax could cause.

It is currently unclear how many schools or school districts throughout Utah have been affected by the bomb threats. Several members within the community have reported to ABC4 that academies such as the Utah Military Academy and the Leadership Learning Academy have also been affected.