Meals on Wheels calling upon Utah citizens to help with unemployment issue

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – While continuing to serve the senior community throughout the pandemic, the Meals on Wheels program in Utah County has not faced any obstacles until now.

Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases which has negatively impacted the job market, the Meals on Wheels program is experiencing a significant rate of unemployment and is turning to the public for help.

The organization is looking to find paid staff drivers as well as unpaid volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, so many people were willing to jump in and help serve those most vulnerable in our community,” said Jimmy Golding, Meals on Wheels volunteer program manager. “But the recent surge has taken out many of our volunteers who are sick or caring for others who are sick. We need more help.”

Meals on Wheels is a vital program in the community, and now more than ever as the demand for meals during the pandemic is ever-increasing. Many seniors in the community rely on the institution for their main source of nutrition.

The organization is currently delivering more than 650 meals daily, with an additional 450 meals being delivered to 11 different city senior centers throughout the valley. Today, Meals on Wheels is working with a small team of 400 volunteers and five staff drivers to deliver the meals each week.

“American Fork and surrounding cities have been very fortunate from the support of our residents who need Meals on Wheels,” said American Fork Mayor Brad Frost. “As Mayor, I call upon all our residents, young and old, who have 45 minutes in their daily schedule to serve our homebound seniors. From personal experience, as you invest a small portion of your time, the reward will return at a much greater value.”

Paid staff drivers work Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. delivering meals throughout Utah County. Both retirement and part-time insurance benefits are available. Volunteers are needed to deliver meals for about one hour a day one day a week during the lunch period.

“It is more than just a job,” said Golding. “We work for money because it is a necessity but Meals on Wheels drivers deliver meals because they have a heart for their community.”

For more information on the MAG Meals on Wheels Senior Nutrition Program, click here.