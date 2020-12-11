SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – McKenna Denson and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints agreed Friday to drop a lawsuit involving alleged sexual misconduct that has spanned roughly two years.
According to court documents, the two parties agreed to dismiss the action with prejudice, meaning Denson may not appeal the case.
Sam Penrod, Media Relations Manager for the Church, acknowledged that the lawsuit was dismissed in a phone call with ABC4.
Denson said she was raped by former Missionary Training Center President Joseph Bishop while she was serving a mission for the church in 1984. Denson said the alleged rape occurred in a secluded room in the MTC in Provo. She also had claimed to have reported the assault to Church leaders about 10 times between 1987 and 2017.
In March 2018, the website MormonLeaks published audio of the former MTC president admitting to inappropriate interactions with women in a conversation in which Denson confronted him about the abuse.
In May 2019, Denson’s lawyer withdrew from the case.
- Report: Utah State football players vote not to play against Colorado State
- Zodiac Killer mystery code cracked 50 years after murder spree
- Chalk Hills Gypsum Mine gets approval for a 150-acre expansion
- McKenna Denson, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints agree to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit
- Mother of 3 becomes best-selling author publishing eBooks and paperbacks for free