McDonald’s to offer healthcare workers free meals

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Beginning Wednesday, McDonald’s across the country will give healthcare workers and first responders a free ‘thank you meal’. By simply showing their work badge, healthcare workers and first responders will have several different meal options of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The free meals will continue for healthcare workers until May 5. Each thank you meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out. The meals will include a full meal along with a note of appreciation. The meals will be served in a Happy Meal box in hopes of bringing a smile to the healthcare workers in this hard time.

“As local business owners, we know that our communities need us now more than ever and we’re committed to continuing to serve them,” said Cory Watson, a local owner/operator. “We are proud to be able support our neighbors who are on the frontlines as first responders and healthcare workers with Thank You Meals. We’ve made food deliveries to hospitals, fire stations, nursing homes, grocery stores,” Watson added. “With this national outreach of a free meal, we hope to help even more of those on the frontlines.”

For healthcare workers to receive their free meal they will need a valid ID. There is a limit to one meal per day.

