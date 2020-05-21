McCluskey family, U of U end mediation without resolution

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2018, file photo, shows the University of Utah campus from Rice-Eccles Stadium, in Salt Lake City. The University of Utah plans to spend about $925,000 to improve safety following the killing of a student track athlete on the Salt Lake City campus. University President Ruth Watkins had called for a task force to evaluate safety after 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey was gunned down in October by a man she briefly dated. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Mediation between the family of a slain college student and the University of Utah ended without resolution Wednesday, both sides announced.

The parents of Lauren McCluskey are suing the university for $56 million after Lauren was shot and killed on a campus by a man she briefly dated.

Jill and Matt McCluskey speaks during a news conference at his attorney’s office Monday, May 18, 2020,

The McCluskeys maintain their 21-year-old daughter’s death was “preventable” and that Lauren’s murder occurred because the university mishandled more than 20 complaints she made about stalking and harassment before her death.

The University and Utah, McCluskey family, and their attorneys participated in a two-day mediation this week.

In a statement released Wednesday, university representatives said they had hoped to reach an agreement that “established a legacy that honored Lauren’s memory” and benefited students through an “enduring commitment to best practices in campus safety.”

Jim McConkie and Brad Parker, attorneys for Jill and Matt McCluskey, said their clients’ sole desire is to improve safety and prevent a similar tragedy at the U and other campuses throughout the country. The parents have said they intend for all the money from a potential settlement to directly to achieving that goal through the Lauren McCluskey Foundation.

Although the parties involved were unable to find common ground, they both expressed a willingness for more discussion in the future.

The impasse comes on the heals of new investigations related to potential misconduct by U of U police in the McCluskey case. The state announced it will open a new investigation into allegations that a former U of U officer showed off explicit photos in the extortion case reported by Lauren before her death.

