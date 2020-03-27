McAdams pushes for rural telehealth, increased mental health options as CARES Act moves forward

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Congressman Ben McAdams says the House passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act will provide much needed resources to Utah families, small businesses, state and local governments, and healthcare workers in light of changes ushered in by the virus.

The House approved the CARES Act through a voice vote in Friday after the Senate passed the act with a 96-0 vote. Now the act will move on to the President for approval.

McAdams is currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and is receiving oxygen for shortness of breath. He worked on the legislation until it was finalized.

“The bill certainly isn’t perfect, but the support it provides for working families, our front-line health care providers and Utah small businesses and their employees, is critically important. Coronavirus remains a danger to our lives and our livelihoods,” said McAdams.

McAdams pushed for the following priorities in regards to the act:

$200 million investment in services and devices to add FCC support for telehealth checkups by rural healthcare providers

Expanded telehealth capabilities through allowing doctors and practitioners in rural health clinics and federal-qualified community health centers to offer telehealth visits to their patients covered by Medicare

$250 million appropriation for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics to increase access to mental health treatment

In addition, McAdams fought for a provision to add a Treasury Department Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, who would account for disbursement of taxpayer money.

