McAdams calls for more federal aid to small business, counties and local governments

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Congressman Ben McAdams said the current small business loan program will run out of money imminently if the government cannot agree on additional funding.

In a press release issued by McAdams’ office, he the said Small Business Administration loan programs supplied with $349 billion in the CARES Act are approaching their limit, requiring further action to keep economic relief flowing to small businesses.

As of Monday, more than one million Paycheck Protection Program loans have been approved with a total value of more than $301 billion and Utah businesses have received over $2.6 billion. PPP loans help small businesses cover payroll and other essential expenses.

The loans can be forgiven if employers keep employees on the payroll.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program has received an unprecedented number of applications and a shortage of funds.

“I’m talking with small business owners, lenders and Utah families every day who are worried sick about how they’re going to pay their bills and financially survive this crisis,”said McAdams. “We’ve seen record breaking need for emergency aid and the funds available for relief are draining fast. Nobody knows if the funding will still be available by the time their application finally gets processed. That’s adding even more stress to Utah small businesses as they try to survive this crisis. In the meantime, Democrats and Republicans endlessly debate how to extend these critical programs. It’s time to come together, strike a bipartisan deal and act quickly to shore up these programs and stop the economic pain to Utah businesses.”

McAdams said the fund uses a population-based formula to distribute economic aid to local government. Cities and counties with more than 500,000 residents may apply directly to the Treasury Department for cash relief, including Salt Lake County and Utah County but smaller localities are also feeling economic effects from coronavirus.

“Small businesses are the economic lifeblood of our communities and this is not the time for partisan gridlock to block progress on our emergency response,” said McAdams.