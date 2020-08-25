McAdams announces effort to stop seniors from getting scammed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Congressman Ben McAdams announced a new effort to protect seniors and older adults from having their money and personal information stolen.

Monday afternoon, McAdams introduced the bipartisan Stop Seniors Scam Act that would bring together private and government agencies to stop fraud attempts before the senior is scammed.

“It is unconscionable that so many Utah seniors are the victims of theft at the hands of criminals who prey on them,” said Congressman McAdams. “I’m glad the private sector is joining us in the fight against those who target some of our most vulnerable citizens to steal their hard-earned money and personal information.”

According to McAdams, in 2019, more than 17,000 Utah seniors were victim of fraud, resulting in over $9 million in losses.

The Stop Seniors Scams Act has the support of AARP, Amazon, Best Buy, Consumer Federation of America, MoneyGram, National Consumers League, National Retail Federation, Retail Industry Leaders Association, Target, Walmart, and Western Union.