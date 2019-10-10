Mayoral candidates tackle issues facing SLC downtown

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayoral candidates Luz Escamilla and Erin Mendenhall took on the downtown area’s most pressing issues.

Wednesday, Escamilla and Mendenhall answered questions on key downtown topics including growth, development, transportation, small business, housing, green space, safety, panhandling, nightlife and more.

The debate, hosted by the Downtown Alliance, was held at the Regent Street Black Box at Eccles Theater.

If you missed the debate, you can watch it via the player below.

Downtown SLC Mayoral Debate Posted by Downtown SLC on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

