Mayor Wilson, County Council approve proclamation to set Salt Lake County as environmental leaders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson asked members of her County Council to join her in approving a new proclamation that aims to set Salt Lake County as a leader in environmental solutions and sustainability in Utah.

The Utah Climate and Clean Air Compact lays out sustainability principles for signatories to achieve. The goals of the Clean Air Compact include emissions-reduction, creating an air quality and changing climate solutions laboratory, re-energizing Utah through sustainability efforts to spur technological innovation, and a commitment to collaborate across Utah.

The county has continued to play a role in environmental solutions. In Nov. 2019, the county signed on to the Community Renewable Energy Act which creates a pathway for participating communities to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030.

“Achieving emission reductions is a key goal in Salt Lake County and innovative projects like these will lead and become the standard for us and our neighbors,” Mayor Jenny Wilson said. “Tackling our air quality problem also tackles our climate problem, and we believe the compact serves as a steppingstone leading to firmer goals and achievement of emission reductions for the County.”

Salt Lake County has partnered with the University of Utah to study the effects of indoor air quality in at-risk households, as well as create health education campaigns and safe housing programs for residents that ensure health and well-being remain the ultimate goals.