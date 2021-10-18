Mayor Mendenhall recommends how SLC should spend American Rescue Plan funding

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It has been roughly six months since the $1.9 trillion stimulus package – the “American Rescue Plan” – was approved. Now, Salt Lake City is preparing to spend millions of dollars in relief funding it received.

In March, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the city was receiving about $85 million.

During a 12:45 p.m. press conference, Mendenhall is announcing her recommendations for how the funding should be spent. ABC4 will stream the full press conference in the video player above.