Mayor Mendenhall to give 2nd 2021 state of the city address

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is set to deliver her 2021 Sate of the city address.

This will be the second address of her term and will be held on January 26th at 7 p.m. Mendenhall’s remarks will be broadcast live from the City Council Chambers and on the Mayors Facebook page, according to City officials.

There will be no in-person attendance due to COVID-19.

During her remarks, Mayor Mendenhall will update the public on how Salt Lake City moved forward in the last twelve months and take a look at what lies ahead for the state’s capital city.

According to a press release, the Mayor’s office said her outlook on 2021 will continue with a focus on priorities set forth in January 2020, which include harnessing growth for the good of all residents, leading the way on environmental stewardship and resiliency, and creating equitable and inclusive opportunities within all of the city’s communities.

The Mayor added that these three pillars from January 2020 have renewed importance and urgency as the city evolves through racial reckoning and recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While 2020 proved to be far more challenging than anyone could have ever anticipated, I’m proud of the progress we made and the work of our incredible City team,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “We will not slow down in 2021 and will continue to build where it counts for all of our residents.”

Though the City was required to pivot in many ways last year, key successes were achieved, which Mayor Mendenhall is expected to highlight in her address. Her remarks will also include a look at new goals and initiatives aimed at helping everyone in Salt Lake City thrive.

Viewers may also watch the speech live at 7 p.m. with ASL interpretation. The mayor’s office says a second stream with Spanish interpretation will be live at 7 p.m.