Mayor Mendenhall proposes financial support to residents, businesses through pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With COVID-19 still creating hardships for Salt Lake City residents and businesses, Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s administration has presented a series of budget amendment proposals to the City Council aimed at helping the people of Salt Lake through the on-going pandemic.

“This pandemic continues to present big challenges for our community and we are committed to helping residents weather this generational storm,” said Mayor Mendenhall.

Budget amendment 4, was presented to the City Council on Tuesday and includes proposed funding for Raise Up SLC, food security, a City apprenticeship program, business assistance, and a winter coat drive program.

Below you can find the various efforts the city’s proposed funding would go towards:

Raise Up SLC

Mayor Mendenhall has proposed nearly $1.5 million to fund Raise Up SLC, which will push forward distribution of the Salt Laker Card. The Salt Laker Card is a no-fee debit card that can be used for essential expenses. The cards are aimed towards individuals and families who did not qualify for or could not access federal stimulus money and is focused on people living below the poverty threshold before COVID-19 hit.

Nourish to Flourish

A proposed $100,000 would go to the Nourish to Flourish initiative, a program working to eliminate food insecurity in the community while at the same time, aiming to provide a lifeline to local restaurants that have been so devastated by the pandemic. The program pays local restaurants to prepare meals that are then donated to non-profit service providers. So far, the initiative has provided over 45,000 meals to those in need since May 2020.

City Apprentice Program

Mayor Mendenhall proposed that nearly a half a million dollars go towards the City Apprentice Program. The program is aimed at helping participants gain valuable on the job training and work experience with Salt Lake City in technical, trade, and other hard-to fill jobs.

RDA Sublessee Grants

$200,000 has been proposed to go towards providing assistance to property owners and businesses that are sublessees to the City’s Redevelopment Agency and have had to pause operations or limit capacity due to the pandemic.

Operation Warm

$25,000 of the Mayor’s budget is proposed to go towards Operation Warm, a non-profit organization that has provided brand new winter coats nationally to children in need for over 20 years. The organization’s goal is to provide 500,000 coats for kids throughout the United States.