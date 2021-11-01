Mayor Mendenhall lays out redevelopment plan for Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday, November 1, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced a major milestone for the city’s Ballpark Neighborhood.

Beginning in December 2020, City leaders engaged a wide array of community stakeholders to help develop a comprehensive neighborhood plan. That process has resulted in the creation of a long-term vision for the future of the Ballpark neighborhood.

The Mayor’s announcement on Monday was the first chance for the public to see details about the draft plan and learn about the process for providing feedback and comments to the city ahead of the formal adoption of the plan by the City Council.

At the press conference, Mayor Mendenhall announced several projects that are a part of her vision for the ballpark neighborhood.

She broke the projects down into ‘Six Big Moves’.

Creating the ballpark station area transit zone in the location that identifies as the heart of the neighborhood

reconfiguration of the ballparks track station to improve access from the West.

improvement of 1300 South for pedestrians by creating new crossings and expanding and upgrading the street level pedestrian experience

creation of a sense of place at and around the stadium and in a way that positively activates the area 365 days a year

repurposing parking lots and underutilized properties to add activity to the heart of the neighborhood

investing in amenities and green space to balance the growth of this neighborhood.

There was also a pop-up street festival set up at the press conference. Mayor Mendenhall says the festival was the celebrate the milestone but also to show a glimpse of the creation of a Festival Street. The street will be set up from a section of West Temple adjacent to Ballpark Stadium. The Festival Street will be designed to be closed temporarily for events and community gatherings but open the rest of the time to vehicles. She says the planned Ballpark Plaza and Festival Street will address the need for outdoor community gathering space.

Mayor Mendenhall also wants to make room for new parks and libraries in the Ballpark neighborhood.