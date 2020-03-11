Mayor Mendenhall declares State of Local Emergency to prepare for potential COVID-19 spread

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The mayor of Salt Lake City declared a State of Local Emergency Tuesday night to prepare for the possible spread of COVID-19.

There are no known cases of the virus in Salt Lake City, but Mayor Erin Mendenhall says it’s important to act preemptively.

“Doing so will help us to ensure our city’s financial stability, and the continuity of vital operations in the event that we experience the spread of this virus,” Mayor Mendenhall said.

The declaration allows Mayor Mendenhall to invoke rules in order to protect the citizens of Salt Lake City, including ingress or egress restrictions, curfew, and other preventative actions.

“While we hope that we won’t have to use any powers under this declaration, ultimately the best thing we can do as a city for our residents is to be prepared,” Mendenhall said.

Measures have been put in place to ensure the wellbeing of the city’s public safety personnel and to coordinate with the county and state on ensuring the continuity of emergency management operations.

