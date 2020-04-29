‘We can’t go from 0 to 100’ Salt Lake County officials announce plans for reopening businesses





SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Following the rest of the state, officials in Salt Lake County say the county is ready to move into the next phase of opening.

Mayor Jenny Wilson said most of the guidelines aligned with Utah’s plan called Utah Leads Together 2.0.

The mayor said many businesses are ready to go but some need more time. All will be required to follow very specific restrictions before opening.

As the county moves into the next phase, face masks, and social distancing will become the norm.

Gary Edwards, Director of Salt Lake County Health Dept. said all Salt Lake County residents will be required to wear face-covering when in public. In addition, groups must be no more than 20 people.

Need a mask? The governor announced a program Tuesday called ‘A Mask For Every Utahn’

“Social distancing and other common-sense disease prevention measures must continue as we enter this new phase,” Gary Edwards, Director of Salt Lake County Health Dept. said.

Mayor Wilson said this does not mean we will be back to normal. “We can’t go from zero to one hundred,” she said.

County officials are asking people to stay home whenever possible, especially those in the vulnerable population, but if you do go out, Mayor Wilson says, “Remain vigilant. Remain wise. Protect yourself and those you love now more than ever.”

The Salt Lake County Health Dept. has the following requirements for different businesses:

Dine in

Employees and customers must wear face coverings except when dining

Six foot separation when dining and waiting

Daily symptom checking

Mayor Wilson is encouraging restaurants to keep doing take-out, as long as possible. If they are ready to go the restaurants must follow the health dept.’s order.

Salons, massage, body art studios

Customers may only come by appointment only

Face coverings recovered for employees and customers

Employees and customers must remain 6 feet apart

Gyms

Face coverings must be worn by employees and customers Face coverings can come off while doing extensive exercise

There must be a 10 feet separation between all workout areas. All customers must remain 6 feet between each other

All areas must be properly disinfected

No hot tubs or kid pools will be allowed to be open. Recreational pools must open at 50% capacity.

Entertainment, sports venues etc.

Face coverings required for all employees and customers

6-foot separation between everyone, 10-foot separation between groups

The number of guests must be monitored

As of April 28, there are 2,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Salt Lake County with 214 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.

More information will be available shortly on https://slco.org/health/COVID-19/.

