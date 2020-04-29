‘We can’t go from 0 to 100’ Salt Lake County officials announce plans for reopening businesses

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Following the rest of the state, officials in Salt Lake County say the county is ready to move into the next phase of opening.
Mayor Jenny Wilson said most of the guidelines aligned with Utah’s plan called Utah Leads Together 2.0.
The mayor said many businesses are ready to go but some need more time. All will be required to follow very specific restrictions before opening.
As the county moves into the next phase, face masks, and social distancing will become the norm.
Gary Edwards, Director of Salt Lake County Health Dept. said all Salt Lake County residents will be required to wear face-covering when in public. In addition, groups must be no more than 20 people.
Need a mask? The governor announced a program Tuesday called ‘A Mask For Every Utahn’
“Social distancing and other common-sense disease prevention measures must continue as we enter this new phase,” Gary Edwards, Director of Salt Lake County Health Dept. said.
Mayor Wilson said this does not mean we will be back to normal. “We can’t go from zero to one hundred,” she said.
County officials are asking people to stay home whenever possible, especially those in the vulnerable population, but if you do go out, Mayor Wilson says, “Remain vigilant. Remain wise. Protect yourself and those you love now more than ever.”
The Salt Lake County Health Dept. has the following requirements for different businesses:
Dine in
- Employees and customers must wear face coverings except when dining
- Six foot separation when dining and waiting
- Daily symptom checking
Mayor Wilson is encouraging restaurants to keep doing take-out, as long as possible. If they are ready to go the restaurants must follow the health dept.’s order.
Salons, massage, body art studios
- Customers may only come by appointment only
- Face coverings recovered for employees and customers
- Employees and customers must remain 6 feet apart
Gyms
- Face coverings must be worn by employees and customers
- Face coverings can come off while doing extensive exercise
- There must be a 10 feet separation between all workout areas. All customers must remain 6 feet between each other
- All areas must be properly disinfected
- No hot tubs or kid pools will be allowed to be open. Recreational pools must open at 50% capacity.
Entertainment, sports venues etc.
- Face coverings required for all employees and customers
- 6-foot separation between everyone, 10-foot separation between groups
- The number of guests must be monitored
As of April 28, there are 2,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Salt Lake County with 214 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.
More information will be available shortly on https://slco.org/health/COVID-19/.
What others are reading:
- Hill AFB F-35 to honor Utahns and front line coronavirus warriors with statewide flyover
- Planning on visiting one of Utah’s State Parks? Here’s what to know before you go
- Larry H. Miller Group to offer prizes to participants of statewide “Driven to Assist” food drive
- Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with truck in South Salt Lake
- No eggs, milk, or butter? Depression cake makes a comeback.