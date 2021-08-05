‘May have been there a while’: Where a missing 8-foot boa from Tooele was found

A boa constrictor (Boa constrictor) is photographed at the veterinary clinic of the Ministry of the Environment, in San Salvador on September 11, 2020. – Many species, found by people or seized by the Environmental Police, are taken to the clinic where the team of vets is responsible for their recovery to then reintegrate them into their respective habitats. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP) (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Have a fear of snakes? Fear no more – a missing 8-foot boa constrictor has been found in Tooele County.

In early July, Tooele Animal Control spent more than an hour searching for the snake. The boa had been in a container in a backyard of a home when it was knocked over.

After Animal Control was unable to find the slithering pet, Tooele City Police warned the public to keep their distance if the reptile was spotted.

Now over a month later, the boa has been found – and where it was may surprise you.

Tooele City Police say the owner contacted them on Wednesday to say the snake had been found next to a deep freezer within the home.

“The owner stated the snake may have been there for a while,” Tooele City Police say.