Maverik offers free cups of coffee this Thanksgiving week

(ABC4) – This week, shoppers will be heading out to shop for holiday fixings or to score deals at many retailers. While heading out, visitors can also enjoy a free cup of coffee at any Maverik location.

Maverik is featuring a “Bean-to-Cup” Coffee Program which utilizes new coffee machines that grind a variety of beans before brewing a fresh cup of coffee.

To claim a free cup of coffee, visitors must sign up for an Adventure Club or Nitro loyalty membership. Both hot and iced coffees are available to choose from.

The offer is valid through November 26.