SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for a new job?

Local fuel stop station, Maverik, is hosting a job fair to fill 100 seasonal and regular retail positions this month.

The job fair will be hosted on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 412 W 9000 S Sandy Pkwy. in Sandy.

Interested applicants can stop by and potentially be hired on the spot with same-day interviews.

Open positions include Retail Team Member, Operations Manager, Kitchen Manager, and Store Director.

The company is looking to fill retail member positions across 11 stores throughout Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.

Maverik associates will be onsite to help applicants with submitting applications.

Employee benefits include “competitive wages, affordable benefits, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and a 401(k) plan,” says Maverik. “We also promote a culture of work/life balance and cross-training and promotion from within.”

To check out all open positions at a Maverik near you, click here.