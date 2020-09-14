Maud’s Cafe, a job training program for homeless youth, reopens

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Maud’s Cafe, a job training program for homeless youth, is reopening Monday after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cafe will re-open for takeout only.

Maud’s Cafe is a boutique community cafe that offers an 8-12 week employment training program for the youth from Volunteers of America, Utah’s Youth Resource Center and Women’s Transition Home.

“It’s been of utmost importance for us, given the population that we serve, to do both our clients and the public justice during this time by staying as safe as possible until we felt we could open with complete confidence,” Geoff Doiron, Volunteers of America, Utah’s Chief Development Officer, said. “I feel we have taken the necessary measures and are so excited to be opening again.”

The cafe is located at 422 West 900 South. The cafe will be opened Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Credit card transactions are preferred. Masks are required to enter the cafe.

Volunteers of America, Utah is a human services nonprofit organization with more than 300 paid staff who serve more than 8,000 people across the state each year through programs addressing homelessness, substance abuse, mental illness, and domestic violence.