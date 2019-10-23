Mattress, semi fire slows traffic on I-15 in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Only minor injuries were reported after a semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 15 in Provo Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of I-15 near University Avenue.

Utah Highway Patrol said a vehicle dropped a mattress in the road, and a semi-truck hauling potatoes could not avoid the mattress and drove over it.

Troopers said the mattress caught fire and the fire eventually spread to the semi.

One lane was closed while crews fought the blaze, but traffic moved slowly and steadily through the area.

