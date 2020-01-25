Matilda, red-tailed, black cockatoo, from Tracy Aviary returns home

Matilda, a red-tailed, black cockatoo flew away from Tracy Aviary on Thursday after being scared by a wild bald eagle. She was located Friday morning. Picture: Tracy Aviary

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – After receiving more than 2,500 Facebook shares in less than 24 hours, Matlida the missing cockatoo from Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City was found.

It, however, took hours before she flew home. “Just stay here,” said Helen Dishaw. “Literally, as long as it takes.”

Dishaw is a Curator at Tracy Aviary.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, Dishaw and other staff located Matilda in a pine tree near the Aviary.

“We heard her,” said Dishaw. “She saw us I think and called. We heard her and started looking for her, and sure enough, she’s up here in this tree.”

The red-tailed, black cockatoo was scared away Thursday afternoon by a wild bald eagle that’s been frequenting Liberty Park this winter.

It was while Matilda was free-flying in the enclosure.

“Just really bad timing that this bird flew in very low about 30 feet above our heads when we were out with the parrot,” said Dishaw. “She got very scared. Like she recognized it as a predator.”

Dishaw says even birds in human-care still have their natural instincts.

“She panicked, flew off, yelling and a fight or flight instinct kind of kicked in,” said Dishaw. “We’re confident now that we know where she is when it stops raining because birds don’t like to fly in the rain she’ll make her way down,” said Dishaw.

This is the second time in recent years Matilda has flown away. Seven years ago, she was spooked by some Cooper hawks that were nesting in Liberty Park.

Dishaw said it took five days before staff were able to find her. Throughout this search, Tracy Aviary said it’s grateful for the community’s response.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: