Massive water leak damages Centerville road, leaves homes without water supply

Local News

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A massive water leak has damaged a road and left residents without water on Monday morning.

Centerville Police say Chase Lane in Centerville is currently closed from 400 East to Oakridge.

Authorities say around 15 homes have no water supply. Crews are working to repair the water lines which may take several hours.

Officials say the road damage could take several weeks or even months to fully repair.

The cause of the water leak is still being investigated and remains unknown at this time. Officials are asking drivers to plan ahead and avoid the area.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

