DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Davis County on Wednesday.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 2,600 residents in Centerville and West Bountiful are currently affected. Multiple outages are causing major power loss throughout the area.

Crews were first notified of the outage around 7:20 a.m. early Wednesday morning and are currently on scene working to restore power.

The cause of the power outage is not yet known and officials are still investigating the source.

Rocky Mountain says the estimated time of power restoration is around 11 a.m., but that could change.

To report new outages or to keep track of current power outages, click here.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.