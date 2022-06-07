SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews attended to a massive fire that destroyed portable office buildings in Salt Lake City on Tuesday morning.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the incident happened near North Temple and 800 West around midnight.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they say flames had completely destroyed the portable office buildings. The structures have been deemed a total loss with damages estimated to be around $150,000 to $200,000.

No injuries were reported during the incident and firefighters say no one was inside the buildings at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is currently under investigation.

Firefighters were able to safely extinguish the flames without further incident.