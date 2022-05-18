PROMONTORY SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) – A massive art project is underway in the desert entitled, “Monument to Their Memory.”

Artists are building a modern sculpture to honor the lives of railroad workers who built the nation’s first transcontinental railroad.

In may of 1869, the last spike of the railroad was ceremoniously placed in Promontory Summit, Utah.

More than 150 years later, the final piece of the sculpture, a colossal railroad track standing 24 feet tall, was put in place by a crane in the same city.