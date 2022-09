TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – A huge fire has started about a mile east of Twin Falls, according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Authorities say the “PoweLine Fire” is estimated at 1,200 acres and running.

(Courtesy of BLM Idaho Fire)

Highway 93 from the Perrine Bridge to the Interchange is reportedly closed for public safety. I-84 is also impacted, but remains open.

