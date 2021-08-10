Masks, social distancing once again required in Moab city facilities

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Masks are once again required in the City of Moab’s facilities, officials declared Tuesday afternoon.

This announcement comes on the heels of the state health department placing Grand County in the high transmission level of COVID-19.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and based on CDC guidelines as well as recommendations from the Chief Medical Officer at Moab Regional Hospital,” the City of Moab said in a statement.

Social distancing will also be required for all staff members and members of the public when inside city-owned facilities, according to officials.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued a similar order requiring masks to be worn in Salt Lake City-owned facilities back in late July.

COVID-19 cases continue to trend upward in the Beehive State, as the Utah Department of Health announced 634 new COVID-19 cases and eight new virus-related deaths on Tuesday.