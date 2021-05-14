Masks, social distancing no longer required for fully vaccinated people in Salt Lake County facilities

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated individuals at Salt Lake County facilities.

Mayor Jenny Wilson made the announcement during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are advised to continue wearing face masks and social distance while at Salt Lake County-owned facilities.

Businesses will still have the power to require masks at their own discretion.

While easing mask and social distancing guidelines, Mayor Wilson still encouraged those who have not received the vaccine to get vaccinated.

Wilson also urged the public to be courteous of those who have not yet been vaccinated, saying “these are people we need to continue to protect and support.”

“What we don’t want are vaccine wars,” Mayor Wilson added.

The announcement comes after the CDC stated masks are no-longer needed for fully-vaccinated individuals while indoors.

On Thursday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox dropped the statewide mask mandate for Utah’s K-12 schools.