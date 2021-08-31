Masked ballet dancer delivers impromptu performance at U of U Hospital

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah’s hospitals continue to be overwhelmed by COVID-19, one masked ballet dancer brought some much-needed joy to the University of Utah Hospital lobby.

In a video posted on the University of Utah Health’s Twitter account, the initially anonymous dancer delivered an impromptu ballet performance accompanied by another person playing a nearby piano in the hospital’s lobby.

Since the video has gone viral on social media, U of U Health confirmed the masked dancer to be Teva Martinson, an employee of the hospital.

Martinson is clearly no stranger to ballet, delivering a performance that would have left anyone in the lobby impressed.

The hospital shared the video on its Twitter account, calling the performance ” a moment of pure joy”

