WEST JORDAN, Utah (May 21, 2020) – Mascot Miracles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to create experiences for families with children who have severe or terminal illnesses or special needs received a $10,000 donation.

The donation was given by Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance as part of an Emergency Community Support Grant to help independent agents give back to their local community during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Mascot Miracles Foundation was nominated by Mason Harrison of Inside Insurance.

“My team and I have recognized the hard work and dedication performed by Mascot Miracles Foundation during this pandemic and we are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for stepping up to the plate and providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” said Mason Harrison with Inside Insurance. “Mascot Miracles Foundation has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and the $10,000 donation will help them continue to make a difference to the community they serve.”

The $10,000 will be used to give special needs families with masks, sanitizing chemicals and other items. Many of these families are not able to go out because of the children in their homes are considered high risk.

“The goal of the Emergency Community Support Grants is to help our independent agents make an immediate impact during this critical time in the local communities where we live and work,” said Alexis Holzer, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Independent Agent Giving Program Manager.

For more information on Mascot Miracles, visit https://www.mascotmiraclesfoundation.org/.

For more information on Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance giving foundation, visit www.agentgiving.com.