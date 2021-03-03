Marijuana, hundreds of vape cartridges seized in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Over two pounds of raw marijuana were collected out of a Pleasant Grove home last week.

Pleasant Grove Police say they served a search warrant at a home on the west side of town.

The warrant concluded a “long investigation into the illegal sale of recreational marijuana,” police say.

Pleasant Grove officers seized, in addition to the raw marijuana, nearly 300 THC vape cartridges, large amounts of dab, liquid THC, large quantities of edible marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms.

“This is a reminder to our community that the recreational use of marijuana is still illegal in Utah,” Pleasant Grove Police say. “Until that law changes we will continue to conduct [investigations] like this.”