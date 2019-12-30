Marijuana dispensary opens in Northeastern Nevada

WEST WENDOVER, Nevada (ABC 4 News) — The first marijuana dispensary in Northeastern Nevada opened Monday. The dispensary is a 90 minute drive from Salt Lake City.

Mesquite based dispensary Deep Roots Harvest Dispensary was given the green light to open by the Nevada Department of Taxation.

Marijuana is legal in Nevada but illegal in Utah. Some say the dispensary in close proximity to Utah is providing Utahns with access.

“Just so that I don’t have to drive four hours,” one consumer said.

It’s no denying on the weekend, Wendover is a hot spot for Utahns trying to take advantage of Nevada’s gambling and liquor laws.

Several vehicles with Utah license plates were among the first in the parking lot of Deep Roots on opening day.

One man says having marijuana at his dispose is life changing.

“It also helped me with my mood problems because I am bipolar, and with post traumatic stress disorder, I’ve got about 20 different things that qualify,” one consumer said.

Those ailments could qualify him under Utah’s proposed Medical Cannabis Act. But recreational marijuana is illegal in Utah and is a federal offense to carry it over state lines.

Some customers say it’s worth the risk.

“As long as I drive safe and I don’t drive with it in my system that’s for sure. I am going to put it in my glove compartment”.

Which Deep Roots says it doesn’t recommend of advise.

“Compliance is a very key component here at deep roots harvest we want to make sure we are educating our customers not only about the product they are purchasing but about the rules and regulations set forth by the Nevada Department of Taxation,” manager Mike Martinez said.

Back in 2016, Nevada voters passed the sale of recreational marijuana but the West Wendover City Council blocked until this year.

Now Utah Highway Patrol said they will increase patrol on 1-80 saying it will be business as normal.

In Nevada, anyone 21 and up is free to purchase marijuana as long as it’s not in public.

