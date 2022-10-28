PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Brigham Young University (BYU) is playing against East Carolina tonight — and one family is busy getting ready for the game. The Rogers bleed blue. Sisters Emily, Sarah and Megan grew up watching BYU games and now, are on that very same field together while playing on the school’s marching band.

“Being able to share that together — because band is hard, definitely — but being able to share it with people you love makes the experience sweeter,” said Emily Rogers, who is a junior drum major.

Emily, Sarah and Megan Rogers have music in their veins — it’s a passion they’ve been able to enjoy together. They all sang from a young age, learned piano and in sixth grade elementary band, each picked up an instrument that spoke to them.

“Putting in the hours to practice, go to band rehearsals, performances, it’s a lot of work but it’s worth it and music has changed our lives,” said Megan Rogers, a sophomore saxophone player.

The three sisters performed in the nationally recognized American Fork High School Marching Band and have carried that love over to BYU. They were unable to all play together in high school, but this semester, they finally got that chance, which they say has brought them even closer together.

“One of my favorite parts of marching band is the friends you make and the people you meet​ and so I was really excited for that in the first place, but knowing that I will also have my sisters there makes it so much better,” said Sarah Rogers., a sophomore French horn player.

Being able to play on the BYU field is quite meaningful to them, as they grew up with BYU football season tickets, watched countless games and have been inspired by the marching band there.

“I would watch them and think…they’re so cool, like, I could never do that. So getting to the point where I can do and I can be a part of that has been amazing,” Megan said.

Megan took on one more semester and delayed her mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints just to be able to share this experience with her sisters.

“Just thinking about it, and weighing the pros and cons and everything, I realized that this was probably the only time we would all be able to do it together,” she shared. “I knew when I got home, there would be a lot of unknowns and I probably wouldn’t be able to do this with them, so it made sense to delay it just to do band with them. I really loved that I made that choice, it’s totally been worth it.”

Their parents, Sherri and Tracy, also went to BYU and played in the marching band, and said it’s been special to see their daughters at the BYU stadium.

“They always played in combinations of twos, but never all together. This really has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them,” Sherri said.

Their parents recounted how the girls knew the fight song since they were very little and said being able to watch them perform with BYU has been truly special and inspirational.



“Each of them have been able to grow and have a lot more self-confidence,” added Tracy.

The sisters said they’re looking forward to finishing the season together. In February, Megan will leave for her mission with the church to São Paulo, Brazil.