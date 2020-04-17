March unemployment: Rates rose slightly both nationally, locally

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Amidst the uneasy feeling in the nations workforce during the month of March, Utah saw just under a 1% increase in the states unemployment rate and 40,000 new jobs were filled by employers.

Utah’s March unemployment rate was estimated at 3.6% with approximately 57,900 Utahns unemployed and actively seeking work during March.

“The indicators in the March employment release depict a mix of a robust economic

environment and Utah’s early experience with the adverse effects of coronavirus,” reported

Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The impact of COVID19 is evident in many of Utah’s industrial sectors as we monitor initial unemployment insurance

claims and current job openings.”

Since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Latest Numbers implemented measures in March, workers from all major industry sectors filed unemployment insurance claims.

Those with significant filings include:

Leisure and Hospitality

Healthcare,

Retail Trade

Administrative Support

Industries that saw the least impact include:

Education

Finance

Government Administration

(NOTE: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) bases its monthly employment and unemployment measures on only one week within each month — the week that includes the 12th day. The March 2020 measures were undertaken prior to the social distancing mandate and largely reflects beginning of March employment.)



