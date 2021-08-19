Mapleton residents evacuated again during Wednesday flooding

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews and residents in Mapleton are taking no chances when it comes to flash flooding.

Mapleton city officials evacuated twenty homes that they consider high risk near the Ether Hollow Burn Scar. Drivers were also asked to avoid the area of 1600 N and 1700 East.

This is the second time in less than a month that these residents have been evacuated due to the threat of flooding.

While the burn scar didn’t see flash flooding or debris flow, many residents told ABC4 News that they’re grateful crews aren’t taking any chances.

“I think the services have been just outstanding,” Mapleton resident Bruce Mciff said.

“We got lucky. So, another good dry run for us to practice getting people out, communication and making sure that all those connections are set up well in advance,” Chief of the Mapleton Fire Department Nicholas Glasgow said.

Chief Glasgow said there are five homes near the burn scar that could have seven to nine feet of mud from the storm. When his department learned that there was a potential for debris flow, crews evacuated residents fast.

“The law enforcement are always right there for us. For instance, today, they’re here asap setting up everything…going downhill,” Mapleton resident Wallace Hauchin said.

“We feel secure, but we feel for our neighbors and friends who are in the direct path, and we’re all concerned about them. This is a very close community and people care and watch out for each other,” Mciff said.

Just last month, severe thunderstorms caused flooding, and within 30 minutes, six to nine inches of debris flow came off the burn scar, according to Chief Glasgow.

Crews have been monitoring these weather events ever since and trying to get people out of their homes early. On Wednesday, Chief Glasgow said crews were able to cut their evacuation time down to ten minutes.

The evacuations come on the heels of widespread severe weather across the state Wednesday afternoon, including flooding, severe thunderstorms, and hail.